Get a Mystery HOF Car and a Lucy Bobblehead Theme Ticket

August 24, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







The St. Louis Cardinals Mystery Car Parade Bobblehead Theme Ticket and the St. Louis Cardinals Peanuts Lucy Bobblehead Theme Ticket packages are now available to everyone! These two Springfield Cardinals Theme Tickets are both $17 (+tax).

The St. Louis Cardinals Mystery Car Parade Bobblehead Theme Ticket includes a field box ticket to the Thursday, September 9 Springfield Cardinals vs. Arkansas Travelers (AA, Mariners) game at Hammons Field. Fans will either receive a Jack Buck, Tony La Russa or Stan Musial bobblehead. This game is also our Loren Cook Company Springfield Cardinals Vintage Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000 fans) and a Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. and gates open at 6:05 p.m., when our nightly Happy Half-Hour begins with drinks specials on all adult beverages for fans 21+ for 30 minutes. Stick around after the game for Final Homestand Fireworks, presented by Burrell Behavorial Health! Fans who would like to guarantee the complete set can order over the phone at 417-863-3095.

The St. Louis Cardinals Peanuts Lucy Bobblehead Theme Ticket includes a field box ticket to the Friday, September 10 Cardinals vs. Travelers game at Hammons Field. This game is also our Mercy 15-Year Team Commemorative Artwork Canvas Giveaway (2,000 fans). First pitch is 7:05 p.m. and gates open at 6:05 p.m., kicking off Happy Half-Hour. Stick around after the game for Final Homestand Fireworks!

Cardinals Theme Tickets can be purchased online by clicking the link below, by calling 417-863-0395 or 417-863-2143, or in-person at the Cardinals Front Office and Cardinals Box Office.

Visit www.springfieldcardinals.com/theme to stay up-to-date with all currently available Cardinals Theme Tickets & Theme Nights.

