Georgia Swarm Pro Lacrosse Host San Diego Seals in Home Opener

December 6, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm is set to open their 2024-25 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season on Saturday, December 7, at 8:00PM ET, with a matchup against the San Diego Seals at Gas South Arena, Harrah's Cherokee Casino Field.

The Swarm will return with a strong lineup of key offensive players, including Lyle Thompson, Andrew Kew, Shayne Jackson, and Seth Oakes. The defensive roster will also welcome back talents such as goaltender Brett Dobson, Adam Wiedemann, and TJ Comizio, in addition to NLL top transition player, Bryan Cole. This year, the team has also welcomed several new members, including former Colorado Mammoth defender Joey Cupido, who joins the Swarm with the aspiration of securing a championship title. Other significant additions include the 6'5" left-handed forward Richie Connell from Denver, Colorado, and defenseman Seth Van Schepen, who was acquired from the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for the Swarm's 10th round pick in the Panther City dispersal draft back in September. Practice players this season will include Buford native Grant Breyo, marking him the first Georgia player to join the Swarm, along with forwards Carter Page and Liam McGrath, each contributing depth and skill to the team.

Head Coach Ed Comeau, who was recently inducted into the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame, highlighted the positive momentum about the team as many of them had a successful summer in World Lacrosse Box Lacrosse and the Mann Cup. "These individuals are coming off winning seasons, and they are prepared to channel that energy into this year," stated Coach Comeau.

The Swarm had a bye in Week 1 of the NLL season. Their last appearance on the field was on April 27, 2024, concluding the previous season with a record of 10-8 before being eliminated by Buffalo (10-9) in the NLL Playoff Quarterfinals.

The last encounter between the Swarm and the Seals took place on February 23, 2024, culminating in an overtime finish in San Diego. Given the new roster dynamics, both teams are anticipated to deliver a highly competitive contest.

Tickets are available for purchase at georgiaswarm.com or contact a Swarm account executive to learn more those unable to attend the game can view the live broadcast on Peachtree Sports Network, ESPN+, or NLL+.

Upcoming Events:

Fan Appreciation Night: Saturday, December 14, at 7:30 PM ET at Gas South Arena. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet players for autographs and photographs following the game.

