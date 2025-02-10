Georgia Swarm Announce Partnership with Singleton Marine

February 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm are proud to announce a one-year partnership with Singleton Marine, a premier boat dealership specializing in luxury and performance watercraft. This exciting collaboration will bring an elevated fan experience to Gas South Arena, as boats from Singleton Marine will be showcased in the Goal Zone Club throughout the season.

As part of this partnership, Swarm fans will have the unique opportunity to get up close and personal with some of the most sought-after boats in the industry while enjoying the high-energy action of professional lacrosse. Singleton Marine, known for offering best-in-class brands such as Cobalt, Regal, Barletta, and Malibu Boats, will display select models in the Goal Zone Club, creating an exclusive boating-meets-lacrosse experience like never before.

"We are thrilled to welcome Singleton Marine as an official partner of the Georgia Swarm," said John Urzua, Corporate Partnerships Coordinator of the Georgia Swarm. "Their reputation for excellence in the boating industry aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering top-tier entertainment and fan experiences at Swarm games. The addition of their boats to the Goal Zone Club will make for an unforgettable game-day atmosphere."

Singleton Marine, a recognized leader in the marine industry, provides unparalleled customer service and a premium selection of boats tailored to meet the needs of recreational and professional boaters alike. Through this partnership, the Swarm and Singleton Marine will collaborate on special promotions, exclusive events, and VIP experiences for fans throughout the season.

"We're excited to partner with the Georgia Swarm and introduce their passionate fan base to the world of luxury boating," said Casey Smith, General Manager of Singleton Marine. "This collaboration allows us to bring our boats directly to fans in a fun, interactive setting, and we can't wait to be part of the action."

Swarm fans can experience the Singleton Marine showcase beginning with the Friday, February 7 home game at Gas South Arena. For more information on Singleton Marine and their lineup of premium boats, visit www.singletonmarine.com.

