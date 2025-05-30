Geno Lewis: 'On Another Level': Replay Room
May 30, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video
Eugene Lewis ended 2024 on a tear, torching defenders and racking up TDs. In this episode of Replay Room, the star receiver sits down to relive some of his biggest moments and tell us exactly what makes him one of the best in the CFL.
