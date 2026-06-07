Generals Walk-off the Cane Cutters

Published on June 6, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals took Saturday's game in dramatic fashion, with a 6-5 walk-off victory over the Acadiana Cane Cutters at Riverside Stadium. The game was tied at five in the bottom of the ninth when Graham Charboneau hit a sacrifice fly, scoring the game winner.

The Cane Cutters got on the board in the top of the first inning after an error by the Generals on a single to left field scoring the game's first run.

The Generals took the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning after Diego Alfonso grounded out, Charboneau hit a sacrifice fly, and Austin Marlin flew out, each scoring a run. The Cane Cutters would plate a run in the top of the eighth evening the score at 5-5

Caden Robertson earned the win for the Generals. The reliever surrendered one hit and one run (zero earned) over two innings, striking out two and walking one. Isaiah Castaneda took the loss for the Cane Cutters. The hurler went one and one-third innings, allowing one run (zero earned) on one hit, striking out one and walking three. Benito Mayorga started on the hill for the Generals. The hurler allowed three hits and two runs (one earned) over four innings, striking out four and walking two. Ryan Self stepped on the bump first for the Cane Cutters. The pitcher gave up zero hits and one run (zero earned) over five innings, striking out seven and walking two. Alex Renfow also appeared in relief for the Generals.

Charboneau drove the middle of the lineup, leading the Generals with two runs batted in. Alfonso and Brian Schumacher each collected one hit for the Generals. Keegan Demmer paced the Generals with three walks. Overall, the team had patience at the plate, tallying 11 walks for the game. Schumacher stole two of the four bases for the Generals.

Tomorrow night is Bark at the Park presented by Doghouse Designs. Bring your dog to the game and be admitted FREE. Generals take a day off before returning to Riverside for Warrior's Weekend Night at the Park. Generals will wear commemorative patriotic jerseys that will be auctioned off before the game will 100% of the money raised going to Warrior's Weekend. It is a Free Ticket Night presented by Momentum Rental and Sales and Scherer Kubota is our jersey sponsor for the night. Come out and support this great organization.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 6, 2026

Generals Walk-off the Cane Cutters - Victoria Generals

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