Generals Walk-off the Gumbeaux Gators

Published on June 13, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals took Saturday's game in dramatic fashion, with a 7-6 walk-off victory over Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators at Riverside Stadium. The game was tied at six in the bottom of the ninth when Asa Sampson was struck by a pitch, driving in the game winner.

Diego Alfonso collected three hits in four at bats in the win. Alfonso tripled in the seventh inning, singled in the third inning, and singled in the eighth inning.

The Generals got on the board in the bottom of the third inning after Graham Charboneau grounded into a double play, and Alfonso singled to left field, each scoring one run.

The Gumbeaux Gators flipped the game on its head in the top of the eighth, scoring six runs on three hits to take the lead, 6-5. The biggest blow in the inning was a grand slam to left field by Ayden Sunday on an 0-2 count that drove in four.

Alfonso singled down the left field line following a 6-pitch at-bat, which helped the Generals tie the game at six in the bottom of the eighth.

Sampson earned the win for the Generals. The righty surrendered three hits and two runs over two innings, striking out three and walking two. Benito Mayorga started on the bump for the Generals. The hurler gave up four hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out three and walking two. Bryson Pierce started on the mound for the Gumbeaux Gators. The starting pitcher surrendered four hits and two runs over three innings, striking out five and walking three. Jackson Ambrose and Alex Renfrow each came on in relief for the Generals and shutdown the Gumbeaux Gators.

Victoria Generals accumulated 14 hits in the game. Alfonso and Blake Risko each collected three hits for Victoria Generals. Austin Marlin and Jace Martinez each collected multiple hits for the Generals. Caden Callaway led Victoria Generals with three walks.

The Generals are back in action tomorrow at Riverside Stadium as they wrap up the two-game series with the Gumbeaux Gators. Show up early for Brother Gary Moses Night at the Park! Brother Gary will make an early appearance at the game so arrive early. Many thanks to AV Interiors for sponsoring the Free Ticket Night!







Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 13, 2026

Generals Walk-off the Gumbeaux Gators - Victoria Generals

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