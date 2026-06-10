Generals Struggle against Cane Cutters

Published on June 10, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals Struggled on both sides of the ball tonight as the Brazos Valley Bombers repaid the favor taking out the Generals 16-2 at Riverside Stadium.

The Bombers jumped out to the lead in the top of the second inning after Scott doubled, scoring two runs, Mitchell singled, scoring one run, and Cooper grounded out, scoring two runs.

Gonzales earned the win for the Bombers. The starting pitcher gave up three hits and no runs over five innings, striking out six and walking three. Tripp Green took the loss for Victoria Generals. The right-handed pitcher went four and one-third innings, surrendering eight runs (six earned) on six hits, striking out four and walking two.

Caden Callaway and Graham Charboneau each collected two hits for the Generals. Charboneau and Diego Alfonso each drove in one run for the Generals. Charboneau led the team with two stolen bases.

The Bombers tallied 11 hits in the game. Cooper drove the middle of the lineup, leading the Bombers with four runs batted in. The catcher went 3-for-4 on the day. Mitchell and Cooper each collected three hits for the Bombers. Duran collected two hits for the Bombers in six at bats.

The Generals will travel to the Brazos Valley Bombers tomorrow, playing their game in Brenham at Fireman's Field. Following the game Wednesday night, the Generals will travel to Baton Rouge to take on the Rougarou on Thursday and Friday night before returning to Riverside Stadium on Saturday night. DeTar Healthcare System is sponsoring the night with First Responders and Healthcare Worker Night at the Ballpark. It is a FREE TICKET NIGHT so pack the stands and support the Generals and those workers that take care of our community.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 10, 2026

Generals Struggle against Cane Cutters - Victoria Generals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.