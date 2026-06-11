Generals Rally Late to Take Down Brazos Valley

Published on June 11, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals were triumphant over the Brazos Valley Bombers 6-2 on Wednesday at the first game ever played at Fireman's Field in Brenham.

The Bombers got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning after Kooyers homered to left field, and Barron singled to center field, each scoring a run.

Jace Martinez homered to center field, which helped Victoria Generals tie the game at two in the top of the sixth.

The Generals made the score 6-2 in the top of the seventh after Austin Marlin homered to right field, scoring two runs, Blake Risko singled, scoring one run, and a Bomber error allows another run.

Alex Renfow earned the win for the Generals. The hurler surrendered three hits and no runs over three innings, striking out four and walking none. Makoy Stone took the loss for the Bombers. The hurler went one-third of an inning, giving up four runs (three earned) on three hits, striking out none and walking two.

Aiden Sanchez stepped on the mound first for the Generals. The hurler surrendered three hits and two runs (one earned) over five innings, striking out eight and walking three. Schulz started the game for the Bombers. The starting pitcher allowed three hits and two runs over six innings, striking out eight and walking two. Parker McGrael tossed one inning of no-run ball for the Generals in relief. The righty surrendered no hits, striking out three and walking three. y recap story link

The Generals will travel to Baton Rouge to take on the Rougarou tomorrow and Friday night before returning to Riverside Stadium Saturday night. DeTar Healthcare System is sponsoring the night with First Responders and Healthcare Worker Night at the Ballpark. It is a FREE TICKET NIGHT so pack the stands and support the Generals and those workers that take care of our community.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 11, 2026

Generals Rally Late to Take Down Brazos Valley - Victoria Generals

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