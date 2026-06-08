Generals Fall to the Cane Cutters

Published on June 8, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals fell behind early and could not keep pace with the Acadiana Cane Cutters as they fell by the score of 9-5 on Sunday evening.

A double by Cooper Markle put the Cane Cutters on the board in the top of the first as they would go up 2-0.

The Generals jumped into the lead in the bottom of the second when Asa Sampson drew a walk, scoring one run, and Graham Charboneau singled, scoring two runs.

Markle doubled to center field, which helped the Cane Cutters tie the game at three in the top of the third.

In the top of the fourth, the Cane Cutters broke up the tie when Christian Hallmark grounded out, scoring one run. Then a fly out by Aidan Eshelman followed to extend the lead to 5-3.

The Generals scored one run in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run to right field by Sampson, his second on the season.

Jack Carlisle earned the win for the Cane Cutters. The right-handed pitcher gave up four hits and one run over four and one-third innings, striking out six and walking none. Ryan Dugas took the loss for the Generals. The left-handed pitcher went one inning, allowing two runs on one hit, striking out one and walking two. Brock Thorndell stepped on the mound first for the Generals. The starter gave up five hits and three runs over three innings, striking out one and walking four. Cannon Turner stepped on the mound first for the Cane Cutters, surrendered two hits and three runs over one and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking five. Brycen Smith earned the save.

Charboneau and Keegan Demmer each collected two hits for the Generals. Sampson and Charboneau each drove in two runs for Victoria Generals.

The Cane Cutters piled up 12 hits in the game. Markle drove the middle of the lineup, leading the Cane Cutters with two runs batted in. The cleanup hitter went 2-for-5 on the day. Eshelman went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Cane Cutters in hits. Cody Breaux collected two hits for the Cane Cutters in five at bats.

The Generals will take a well-deserved day off tomorrow before returning to Riverside Stadium on Tuesday for Warrior's Weekend Night at the Park. The Generals will wear commemorative patriotic jerseys that will be auctioned off before the game will 100% of the money raised going to Warrior's Weekend. It is a Free Ticket Night presented by Momentum Rental and Sales and Scherer Kubota is our jersey sponsor for the night. Come out and support this great organization.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 8, 2026

Generals Fall to the Cane Cutters - Victoria Generals

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