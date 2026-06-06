Generals Fall to the Shadowcats

Published on June 5, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals could not keep pace with Sherman Shadowcats after falling behind in a 7-4 loss on Friday in Sherman.

Victoria Generals got on the board in the second inning after Beck Zimmerman grounded out, scoring a run as the Generals would take an early 1-0 lead.

The Shadowcats flipped the game on its head in the bottom of the third, scoring seven runs on two hits to take the lead, 7-1. The biggest blow in the inning was a grand slam to left field by Ayden Hayley that drove in four.

Jaykub Reyes pitched three innings in relief for Victoria Generals. The right-handed pitcher gave up two hits and no runs while, striking out two and walking none. John Caldwell stepped on the hill first for Victoria Generals. The pitcher surrendered two hits and three runs over two and one-third innings, striking out one and eight walks. Delton Roberts began the game for the Shadowcats. The hurler gave up one hit and one run over three innings, striking out two and walking four.

Zimmerman led the way with two runs batted in for the Generals. Diego Alfonso led the Generals going 2 for 3 on the night. The Generals collected seven walks on the night to go along with four hits. Caden Callaway led the way with two stolen bases.

Hayley led the Shadowcats with three hits in four at bats from the leadoff spot. Easton Ford collected two hits in four at bats. The Shadowcats feasted on 11 walks for the game with Ryan Sessions, Spencer Bass, Ian McCracken, and Camden Badcock leading the team with two bases on balls each.

The Generals return home to welcome the Acadiana Cane Cutters for a two-game series. Saturday night is Educator's Night presented by Whataburger. Educators and students will be admitted FREE thanks to our sponsor Whataburger. Sunday night will be Bark at the Park presented by Doghouse Design Company. Bring your dog to the game and be admitted FREE.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 5, 2026

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