Generals Blast Past the Gumbeaux Gators

Published on June 15, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







It was a great night for the Victoria Community as the Generals welcomed Brother Gary Moses back to Riverside Stadium for Brother Gary Moses Night at the Ballpark. The crowd gave him a standing ovation as he entered the field from the left field gate.

Graham Charboneau drove in five runs on two hits to lead the Victoria Generals past the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators 10-3 on Sunday at Riverside Stadium. Charboneau hit a grand slam to left field in the seventh inning, scoring four runs, and tripled in the sixth inning, scoring one.

The Generals scored six runs in the seventh inning on the way to victory. Jace Martinez drew a walk, scoring one run, Charboneau hit a grand slam to left field, and Keegan Demmer singled, scoring one run.

The Generals captured the lead, 2-1, in the bottom of the sixth after Charboneau tripled to center field, and Diego Alfonso walked, each scoring one run.

Kasen Bellard homered to left field, which helped the Gumbeaux Gators tie the game at two in the top of the seventh.

Bryce Robinson earned the win for the Generals. The hurler allowed one hit and one run (zero earned) over one inning, striking out two and walking one. Xavier Woods stepped on the hill first for the Generals. The starter gave up four hits and one run over five innings, striking out three and walking three.

Ty Dagley stepped on the mound first for the Gumbeaux Gators. The starting pitcher allowed two hits and zero runs over five and one-third innings, striking out four and walking two. Parker McGrael, Ryan Dugas, and Jacob Janak each came on in relief for the Generals and shutdown the Gumbeaux Gators.

The Generals tallied nine hits in the game. Bryce Speakman, Charboneau, and Demmer each collected two hits for the Generals. The Generals were patient at the plate, accumulating nine walks, while stealing10 bases in the game.

The Generals take a well-deserved day off tomorrow before traveling to Abilene to take on the Flying Bison in a two-game series starting on Tuesday night. The Generals will return to Riverside Stadium on Thursday for a four-game home stand as the Sherman Shadowcats and the San Antonio River Monsters come to town.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 15, 2026

Generals Blast Past the Gumbeaux Gators - Victoria Generals

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