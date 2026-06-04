Generals Shut out Bombers in Home Opener

Published on June 4, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







Victoria Generals defeated Brazos Valley Bombers 20-0 on Wednesday at Riverside Stadium as three pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Tripp Green, Nolan Yeager, and Aiden Sanchez each pitched for Victoria Generals in the game. Yeager struck out Rodriguez to get the last out.

Victoria Generals opened the scoring in the first after Braden Fuentes was struck by a pitch, driving in a run.

Victoria Generals scored seven runs on one hit in the bottom of the second inning. Caden Callaway was struck by a pitch, driving in a run, Brian Schumacher drew a walk, scoring one run, an error scored two runs, Fuentes grounded out, scoring one run, and Graham Charboneau grounded out, scoring two runs.

Victoria Generals scored eight runs on one hit in the bottom of the seventh inning. Schumacher was struck by a pitch, driving in a run, Diego Alfonso was struck by a pitch, driving in a run, Jace Martinez was struck by a pitch, driving in a run, Charboneau drew a walk, scoring one run, Austin Marlin drew a walk, scoring one run, Blake Risko drew a walk, scoring one run, and Callaway singled, scoring two runs.

Green earned the win for Victoria Generals. The right-handed pitcher surrendered two hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out six and walking one. Smart took the loss for Brazos Valley Bombers. The starter went one inning, giving up six runs (five earned) on zero hits, striking out none and walking five. Yeager and Sanchez each came on in relief for Victoria Generals and shutdown Brazos Valley Bombers.

Marlin, Callaway, and Charboneau each drove in three runs for Victoria Generals. Martinez paced Victoria Generals with three walks. Overall, the team had patience at the plate, accumulating 11 walks for the game. Jeter Battles stole two of the Generals four bases on the night.

Next up for Victoria Generals is a game at Sherman Shadowcats on Thursday night. The Generals will return home on Saturday for a two game series with the Acadiana Cane Cutters. Saturday will be Educator's Night presented by Whataburger. All educators and students will be admitted FREE. Sunday night is Bark at the Park presented by Doghouse Design Company. Fans that bring their dog to the game will be admitted FREE.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 4, 2026

Generals Shut out Bombers in Home Opener - Victoria Generals

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