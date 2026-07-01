Generals Lose a Tough One at the River Monsters

Published on July 1, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals lost to the San Antonio River Monsters 13-11 on Tuesday at UIW Baseball Field after blowing a four run lead in the game.

Both teams exchanged the lead back-and-forth in the game, but the River Monsters eventually took the lead for good thanks to a triple in the seventh inning.

The River Monsters jumped into the lead in the bottom of the second when Roman Trinidad singled, scoring two runs, and Matthew Felix doubled, scoring one run.

A home run to left field by Isaac Yruretagoyna gave the Generals the lead, 4-3, in the top of the fourth.

The River Monsters made the score 6-4 in the bottom of the fourth after Felix drew a walk, scoring one run, and an error scored two runs.

The Generals made the score 8-6 in the top of the fifth after Austin Marlin tripled, scoring two runs, Yruretagoyna drew a walk, scoring one run, and Keegan Demmer singled, scoring one run.

The River Monsters tied the game in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a single by Angel Martinez and a double by Bryce Wells.

A walk by Jace Martinez gave the Generals the lead, 11-10, in the top of the seventh.

A triple by Martinez gave the River Monsters the lead, 12-11, in the bottom of the seventh.

Joaquin Renteria earned the win for the River Monsters. The pitcher gave up two hits and one run over three innings, striking out four and walking three. Caden Robertson took the loss for the Generals. The hurler went three innings, giving up six runs (four earned) on six hits, striking out none and walking one. Tripp Green started on the bump for the Generals. The starter gave up four hits and six runs (two earned) over four innings, striking out three and walking four. Matthew Foley stepped on the hill first for the River Monsters. The starter allowed six hits and seven runs (six earned) over four innings, striking out five and walking four.

The Generals accumulated 11 hits in the game. Marlin and Martinez each collected three hits for the Generals. Marlin and Yruretagoyna each drove in two runs each.

The Generals wrap up the second game of the road trip tomorrow in San Antonio Sherman before heading to take on the Acadiana Cane Cutters on Thursday and Friday. The Generals return home on Saturday, July 4th with an earlier start time of 6:05 to allow time to enjoy the city wide fireworks show following the game. The Generals will take on the defending champions Baton Rouge Rougarou on Saturday and Sunday.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 1, 2026

Generals Lose a Tough One at the River Monsters - Victoria Generals

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