Generals Rock the Shadowcats in Sherman

Published on June 27, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







Jace Martinez collected four hits in five at bats, as the Victoria Generals defeated Sherman Shadowcats 13-1 on Saturday at the Sherman Shadowcats. Martinez tripled in the ninth inning, singled in the second inning, doubled in the fourth inning, and singled in the first inning.

The Generals got on the board in the top of the first inning after Jeter Battles grounded into a fielder's choice, and the Generals scored on a passed ball, each scoring a run to take a 2-0 lead.

The Generals extended their early lead with four runs in the top of the second thanks to RBI singles by Caden Callaway, Martinez, and Battles.

Jalen Owens earned the win for the Generals. The starting pitcher gave up one hit and no runs over five innings, striking out seven and walking two. John Langehenning took the loss for the Shadowcats. The starter went three and two-thirds innings, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) on nine hits, striking out three and walking three. Ryan Dugas pitched two innings of scoreless ball for the Generals in relief. The lefty allowed one hit, striking out three and walking one.

The Generals tallied 14 hits in the game. Austin Marlin, Callaway and Martinez each collected multiple hits for the Generals. The Generals collected six walks for the game leading to heavy traffic on the base path most of the evening.

The Generals wrap up the second game of the road trip tomorrow in Sherman before a league wide day off on Monday. The Generals head to San Antonio to take on the River Monsters for a pair on Tuesday and Wednesday. They wrap up the road trip with a two-game series with the Acadiana Cane Cutters on Thursday and Friday.

The Generals return home on Saturday, July 4th with an earlier start time of 6:05 to allow time to enjoy the city-wide fireworks show following the game. The Generals will take on the defending champions Baton Rouge Rougarou on Saturday and Sunday.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 27, 2026

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