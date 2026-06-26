Generals Struggle against the Shadowcats

Published on June 26, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals gave up five runs in the first inning and never recovered as the Sherman Shadowcats take game one of the series by a final score of 19-5 on Thursday at Riverside Stadium.

The Shadowcats got on the board in the top of the first inning after Kolten Fanbush singled, scoring one run, Ellington Jefferson singled, scoring two runs, and an error in the inning scored two runs.

The Shadowcats scored eight runs on four hits in the top of the eighth inning. Mason Priest drew a walk, scoring one run, Zach Fjelstad tripled, scoring three runs, Ryan Sessions hit a sacrifice fly, scoring one run, Donovan Arroyo singled, scoring one run, an error scored one run, and Ian McCracken singled, scoring one run.

Cash Coble earned the win for the Shadowcats. The starter allowed three hits and one run over six innings, striking out one and walking one. Alex Renfrow took the loss for the Generals. The starter went three innings, allowing six runs (three earned) on five hits, striking out two and walking three.

Jeter Battles led the Generals with two hits in four at bats. Austin Marlin, Asa Sampson, Graham Charboneau, and Battles each drove in a run for the Generals.

The Generals wrap up this two game series with the Shadowcats tomorrow night with another Free Ticket Night presented by Glazer's Beer and Beverage. Gates open at 6pm with first pitch set for 7:05.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 26, 2026

Generals Struggle against the Shadowcats - Victoria Generals

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