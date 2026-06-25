Generals Bounce Back in Win over Gumbeaux Gators

Published on June 24, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals bounced back after a tough loss last night to split the series with the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators 7-3 on Wednesday at Joe Miller Ballpark.

A triple by Reid Snider on the sixth pitch of the at-bat put Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators on the board in the bottom of the first by a score of 1-0..

A single by Austin Marlin gave the Generals the lead, 2-1, in the top of the third, scoring Jeter Battles and Jace Martinez.

Ayden Sunday singled to the right side of the infield, as the Gumbeaux Gators tie the game at two in the bottom of the third.

The Generals took the lead in the top of the fourth. Jace Martinez singled, scoring Gene Trujillo, to give the Generals the edge, 3-2.

Jaykub Reyes earned the win for the Generals. The pitcher gave up six hits and two runs over six innings, striking out three and walking none. Sawyer Simmons took the loss for the Gumbeaux Gators. The starting pitcher went three and two-thirds innings, surrendering three runs on five hits, striking out five and walking five. Parker McGrael collected the save.

Graham Charboneau and Martinez each collected two hits for the Generals and Marlin and Martinez drove in two runs each. Caden Callaway led the team with four walks.

The Generals return home tomorrow night to begin a two-game series with the Sherman Shadowcats. It is a Free Ticket Night presented by Texas A&M - Victoria. Friday night is also a Free Ticket Night presented by Glazer's Beer and Beverage.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 24, 2026

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