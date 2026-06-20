Third Straight Shutout as Generals Down the Shadowcats

Published on June 19, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals defeated Sherman Shadowcats 7-0 on Friday at Riverside Stadium as three pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Bryce Robinson, John Caldwell, and Benito Mayorga each pitched for the Generals in the game. Robinson induced a line out from Donovan Arroyo to get the last out. The win was the third straight shutout for the Generals, setting a franchise record.

The Generals got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning after Graham Charboneau singled to the right side of the infield, Austin Marlin laid down a sacrifice bunt, each scoring a run as the Generals take a 2-0 lead.

Mayorga earned the win for the Generals. The hurler allowed two hits and no runs over seven innings, striking out nine and walking none. Andrew Grooters took the loss for the Shadowcats. The pitcher went one inning, surrendering three runs on four hits, striking out one with no walks. John Langehenning started the game for the Shadowcats. The starting pitcher surrendered four hits and no runs over three innings, striking out four and walking two. Robinson and Caldwell each threw scoreless innings for the Generals in relief.

The Generals amassed 11 hits in the game. Leadoff hitter Caden Callaway led the Generals with three hits in five plate appearances. Marlin and Battles each drove in two runs leading the Generals. Bryce Speakman collected two hits in four at bats. Callaway and Charbonneau each stole multiple bases for the Generals. The Generals stole eight bases in the game and went a perfect eight for eight attempts.

The Generals open up a two-game series tomorrow night at Riverside Stadium as the San Antonio River Monsters come to town. Sunday is Dad's Day at the Park presented by Discover Victoria Texas. It is a Free Ticket Night so bring Dad to the ballpark and play catch on the field at 6:30. Gates open at 6PM with first pitch set for 7:05 for both games.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.