Generals Fall to the Flying Bison

Published on June 17, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals couldn't keep up with the Abilene Flying Bison as a six run seventh inning was too much as they fell by a final score of 14-7 on Tuesday at ACU Crutcher Scott Baseball Field.

The Generals got on the board in the top of the second inning after Keegan Demmer grounded into a double play, and Jeter Battles doubled to left field, each scoring one run.

The Flying Bison jumped into the lead in the bottom of the second when Myles Mayes drew a walk, scoring one run, and Trey Smith tripled, scoring three runs to run the score to 4-2.

Asa Sampson singled to center field, which helped the Generals tie the game at four in the top of the third, scoring a pair.

The Generals took the lead in the top of the fourth. Jace Martinez doubled, scoring one run, to give the Generals the leg up, 5-4.

The Flying Bison tied the game up in the bottom of the fifth thanks to two singles. The Flying Bison tied the game at six on a single by Ryan Beaty.

The Flying Bison scored six runs on four hits in the bottom of the seventh inning. Keller Rivers singled, scoring two runs, Smith singled, scoring one run, Rivers grounded out, scoring one run, Wyatt Fielding grounded out, scoring one run, and Ashton Hartwig singled, scoring one run.

Callaway earned the win for the Flying Bison. The pitcher surrendered one hit and two runs (one earned) over four and one-third innings, striking out four and walking three. Aiden Sanchez took the loss for the Generals. The southpaw went one and two-thirds innings, surrendering four runs on seven hits, striking out one and walking one. Tripp Green opened the game for the Generals. The right-handed pitcher allowed three hits and four runs over four innings, striking out five and walking two. Asa Briggs led things off on the bump for the Flying Bison. The starting pitcher allowed seven hits and five runs over four innings, striking out three and walking two.

Sampson and Martinez each drove in two runs for the Generals. Diego Alfonso went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Generals in hits. The Generals collected seven walks for the game. Graham Charboneau and Gene Trujillo led the team with two bases on balls each. Caden Callaway, Alfonso, and Battles each stole multiple bases for the Generals.

The Flying Bison amassed 15 hits in the game. Phoenix Meza, Rivers, Samson Pugh, Fielding, Smith, and Rivers each collected two hits for the Flying Bison. Smith and Rivers each drove in four runs.

The Generals wrap up the two-game series with the Flying Bison tomorrow night before returning to Riverside Stadium. The Generals begin a four-game home stand on Thursday as the Sherman Shadowcats and the San Antonio River Monsters come to town. Thursday night is a Free Ticket Night presented by INEOS. Gates open at 6pm with a 7:05 start.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 17, 2026

Generals Fall to the Flying Bison - Victoria Generals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.