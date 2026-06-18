Generals Shut out the Flying Bison

Published on June 17, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals defeated the Abilene Flying Bison 7-0 on Wednesday at ACU Crutcher Scott Baseball Field as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Jaykub Reyes goes eight strong innings and Parker McGrael finishes off the ninth for the Generals.

The bottom of the lineup was strong for the Generals. Beck Zimmerman, Jeter Battles, and Blake Risko combined for four of the team's six hits in their victory. They scored four runs and drove in three.

The Generals were the first to get on the board in the fifth when Asa Sampson hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jeter Battles as the Generals take a 1-0 lead.

The Generals would blow the game open with a strong eighth inning, plating four runs on a pair of hits and three walks in the inning.

Reyes earned the win for the Generals. The pitcher gave up four hits and no runs over eight innings, striking out four and walking three. Nolan Foster took the loss for the Flying Bison. The pitcher went three and one-third innings, allowing three runs on one hit, striking out five and walking two.

Brady Trombello opened the game for the Flying Bison. The hurler gave up three hits and one run over five innings, striking out seven and walking one. McGrael pitched one inning of scoreless ball for the Generals in relief. The right-handed pitcher surrendered zero hits, striking out one and walking one.

Number nine hitter, Zimmerman, showed the depth of the Generals lineup, by leading them with two hits in four at bats. The Generals turned two double plays in the game and played an error free game.

The Generals begin a four-game home stand on Thursday as the Sherman Shadowcats and the San Antonio River Monsters come to town. Thursday night is a Free Ticket Night presented by INEOS, as the Shadowcats make their first ever trip to Riverside Stadium. Gates open at 6pm with a 7:05 start. Friday also brings another Free Ticket Night presented by Formosa as the Generals wrap up the series with the Shadowcats.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 17, 2026

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