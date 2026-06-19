Back to Back Shutouts as Generals Blank Shadowcats

Published on June 19, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals defeated the Sherman Shadowcats 4-0 on Thursday at Riverside Stadium as three pitchers combined to throw a shutout in back to back nights of shutout baseball (7-0 Abilene Flying Bison). Jackson Ambrose, Ryan Dugas, and Alex Renfrow each pitched for the Generals in the game. Ambrose induced a fly out from Ayden Hayley to get the last out of the ballgame.

The Generals got on the board in the first inning after Diego Alfonso grounded out, scoring Caden Callaway to take a 1-0 lead.

The Generals added to their lead with three runs in the bottom of the third inning thanks to home runs by Asa Sampson, Jeter Battles, and Alfonso.

Renfrow earned the win for the Generals. The pitcher allowed three hits and no runs over five innings, striking out seven and walking three. Spencer Bass took the loss for the Shadowcats. The pitcher went four innings, giving up four runs on five hits, striking out two and walking three. Ambrose and Dugas each came on in relief for the Generals and shutdown the Shadowcats.

Alfonso drove the middle of the lineup, leading the Generals with two runs batted in. The infielder went 2-for-4 on the day. Sampson and Alfonso each collected two hits for the Generals. The Generals had an error free ballgame once again tonight.

Tanner Trout, Mason Priest, Camden Badcock, and Kolten Fanbush each collected one hit for the Shadowcats. The Shadowcats were also sure-handed in the field, playing an error free ballgame.

The Generals wrap up the second game of the series with the Shadowcats tomorrow night at Riverside Stadium. It is another Free Ticket Night presented by Formosa. Gates open at 6pm with a 7:05 first pitch.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 19, 2026

Back to Back Shutouts as Generals Blank Shadowcats - Victoria Generals

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