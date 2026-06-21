Generals Pick up Fourth Straight Win

Published on June 21, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals overcome a tough sixth inning to take out the San Antonio River Monsters 10-4 on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.

Victoria Generals got on the board in the second inning after Graham Charboneau singled, scoring Austin Marlin for the first run of the game.

Eric Bacon singled down the left field line on the sixth pitch of the at-bat, which helped the River Monsters tie the game at one in the top of the fifth.

The River Monsters took the lead in the top of the sixth inning after Angel Martinez singled to left field, Sammy Morales walked, and Bacon walked, each scoring a run as the river Monsters take a 4-1 lead.

The Generals took the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning after Jeter Battles singled to center field, Gene Trujillo walked, and Austin Marlin grounded into a fielder's choice, each scoring a run to take the lead back at 6-4.

Parker McGrael earned the win for the Generals. The pitcher gave up no hits and no runs over two innings, striking out three and walking one. Josquin Renteria took the loss for the River Monsters. The reliever went two-thirds of an inning, giving up three runs on one hit, striking out none and walking two.

Aiden Sanchez stepped on the hill first for the Generals. The starter gave up one hit and zero runs over four innings, striking out four and walking three. Wyatt Wilkenson started the game for the River Monsters. The pitcher surrendered five hits and three runs over five and one-third innings, striking out two and walking seven. Asa Sampson threw one inning of shutout ball for the Generals in relief. The righty gave up one hit, striking out one and walking none.

The Generals accumulated 10 hits in the game with Battles leading the Generals with three hits in five at bats. Charboneau, Diego Alfonso, and Battles each drove in two runs, while Marlin collected two hits in four at bats. The Generals used 11 walks for the game.to fuel their 10 runs in the game. Once again, the Generals used their speed on the base path collecting six stolen bases on the night in seven attempts.

The Generals wrap up the two-game series tomorrow night at Riverside Stadium with the River Monsters. Sunday is Dad's Day at the Park presented by Discover Victoria Texas. It is a Free Ticket Night so bring Dad to the ballpark and play catch on the field at 6:30. Gates open at 6PM with first pitch set for 7:05.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 21, 2026

Generals Pick up Fourth Straight Win - Victoria Generals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.