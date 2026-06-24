Generals Fall to the Gumbeaux Gators

Published on June 24, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







A walk-off left the Victoria Generals on the wrong end of a 6-5 defeat to the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators on Tuesday at Joe Miller Ballpark. The game was tied at five in the bottom of the ninth when Ayden Sunday drew a walk, scoring the game winner.

The Gumbeaux Gators got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning after Sunday doubled down the left field line, and James Reina singled to the left side of the infield, each scoring one run.

The Generals tied the game up in the top of the sixth thanks to two sacrifice flies. The Generals tied the game at two on a sacrifice fly by Austin Marlin.

The Generals captured the lead, 5-2, in the top of the seventh after Jace Martinez grounded out, Jeter Battles walked, and the Gumbeaux Gators committed an error, as the Generals put three runs on the board.

The Gumbeaux Gators tied the game in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a single by Nathan McDonald, a single by Bankston Lembcke, and a fly out by Easton Culp.

Brandon Levy earned the win for the Gumbeaux Gators. The reliever gave up one hit and no runs over two innings, striking out three and walking none. Asa Sampson took the loss for the Generals. The reliever went one-third of an inning, giving up one run on no hits, striking out none and walking four.

Tripp Green stepped on the mound first for the Generals. The starter surrendered three hits and two runs (one earned) over six innings, striking out five and walking two. Diego Corrales stepped on the mound first for the Gumbeaux Gators. The starting pitcher surrendered two hits and one run over five innings, striking out nine and walking three.

The Generals wrap up the series with the Gumbeaux Gators tomorrow night before returning home Thursday to begin a two-game series with the Sherman Shadowcats. It is a Free Ticket Night presented by Texas A&M - Victoria.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 24, 2026

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