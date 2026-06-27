Generals Clinch First Half Championship with Win over the Shadowcats

Published on June 27, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







Jeter Battles drove in four runs on three hits to lead the Victoria Generals past the Sherman Shadowcats 12-7 on Friday at Riverside Stadium. With the win tonight, the Generals clinch the first half championship and a playoff berth in post season play. Battles homered to left field in the first inning, scoring three runs, and walked in the second inning, scoring one.

The Generals scored six runs on three hits in the bottom of the second inning. Bryce Speakman singled, scoring two runs, Battles drew a walk, scoring one run, Austin Marlin singled, scoring two runs, and Graham Charboneau hit into a double play, but one run scored.

Clark Scallon earned the win for the Generals. The hurler allowed one hit and no runs over two innings, striking out five and walking two. Spencer Bass took the loss for the Shadowcats. The starter went one inning, allowing eight runs on five hits, striking out one and walking three.

Xavier Woods started the game for the Generals. The hurler allowed one hit and one run over two innings, striking out one and walking two. Parker McGrael collected the save. Nate Bergeron appeared in relief for the Generals.

The Generals tallied 12 hits in the game with Marlin, Battles and Jace Martinez each collected multiple hits. The Generals were efficient on the base path going seven for seven in stolen bases attempts on the night with Martinez and Charboneau leading the way with three and two respectively.

The Generals hit the road for the next six games with a trip to Sherman taking on the Shadowcats with a two-game series starting tomorrow evening. Following a league-wide day off on Monday, the Generals head to San Antonio to take on the River Monsters for a pair on Tuesday and Wednesday. They wrap up the road trip with a two-game series with the Acadiana Cane Cutters on Thursday and Friday.

The Generals return home on Saturday, July 4th with an earlier start time of 6:05 to allow time to enjoy the city-wide fireworks show following the game. The Generals will take on the defending champions Baton Rouge Rougarou on Saturday and Sunday.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 27, 2026

Generals Clinch First Half Championship with Win over the Shadowcats - Victoria Generals

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