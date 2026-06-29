Generals Sweep the Shadowcats in Sherman to Wrap up the First Half of the Season

Published on June 28, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







Beck Zimmerman drove in four runs on one hit to lead the Generals past the Sherman Shadowcats 17-7 on Sunday in Sherman. In the eighth inning, Zimmerman hit a grand slam to right field, scoring Keegan Demmer, Caden Callaway and Jace Martinez.

The Generals opened the scoring in the top of the first thanks to two singles. The Generals first got on the board when Austin Marlin singled, scoring two runs, to take a 2-0 lead.

The Generals scored six runs on three hits in the top of the sixth inning. Marlin doubled, scoring one run, Graham Charboneau grounded out, scoring a run, Gene Trujillo drew a walk, scoring one run, Demmer doubled, scoring one run, and Callaway singled, scoring two runs.

The Generals added five more runs in the top of the eighth inning on three hits. Demmer singled, scoring one run, and Zimmerman hit a grand slam to right field.

Asa Sampson earned the win for the Generals. The starter gave up one hit and two runs over four innings, striking out four and walking five. Tyler Carnes took the loss for the Shadowcats. The hurler went four innings, giving up three runs on five hits, striking out four and walking four. Jackson Ambrose, John Caldwell, and James Janak each appeared in relief for the Generals.

The Generals amassed 14 hits in the game. Marlin went 3-for-6 at the plate to lead the team. Bryce Speakman, Callaway, Demmer, and Jace Martinez each collected multiple hits for the Generals. The Generals used 12 walks in the game and clutch hitting to deliver on the scoreboard. The Generals used their speed on the base path, accumulating seven stolen bases for the game.

Donovan Arroyo and Ian McCracken each drove in two runs for the Shadowcats. Patrick Zaino went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Shadowcats in hits. Camden Badcock led the team with three walks. Overall, the team accumulated 14 walks for the game.

The Generals wrap up the first half of the season atop of the standings with a 17-7 record, guaranteeing the Generals a home field advantage playoff berth in the postseason.

The Generals head to San Antonio to take on the River Monsters for a pair on Tuesday and Wednesday. They wrap up the road trip with a two game series with the Acadiana Cane Cutters on Thursday and Friday.

The Generals return home on Saturday, July 4th with an earlier start time of 6:05 to allow time to enjoy the city wide fireworks show following the game. Come out and celebrate America's 250th birthday with the Generals as the defending champion Baton Rouge Rougarou hit Riverside Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 28, 2026

Generals Sweep the Shadowcats in Sherman to Wrap up the First Half of the Season - Victoria Generals

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