Generals Have Saturday Night Theatrics in Their Return Home: Walk-off in Thrilling Fashion & Clinch Series Victory Over Seguin

June 15, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals, after dominating in historic fashion in Seguin on Friday, had to wait till the very end to get the last laugh on Saturday, as they returned home and collected an incredible 7-6 walk-off victory against the Seguin River Monsters. The victory puts Victoria at 9-5, makes them winners of three in a row, and has them firmly in front of the pack in the Texas Collegiate League through two weeks, while Seguin falls to a wallowing 4-10.

This walk-off was the second such victory for the Generals this season, both occurring within the last eight nights, as the hero for the Gens in the ninth this time around was UTRGV infielder Jacob Sanchez. Sanchez, who homered a night ago in Seguin for Victoria, obtained a second straight 3 RBI night at the plate, two of those coming in his game-winning single. The Generals offensively took advantage collectively of a River Monsters pitching staff that struggled to hit the strike zone all night, as they benefited from 11 walks throughout the night, including 4 in a row in the bottom of the fourth.

However, on the mound, the Generals only used three of their arms Friday in the miraculous win. Still, it was in a relief effort that Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Freshman right-hander Kendall Dove shined the brightest, as he punched out two River Monsters, left three runners in scoring position, and collected the win.

The Generals remain red-hot at home at Riverside Stadium, as their incredible theatrics extend their home record to a near-perfect 6-1 in 2024. They now look to carry this momentum into tomorrow night as they will look for the four-game sweep of the River Monsters on Sunday, June 16th. The first pitch for both is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and is also being celebrated as Dad's Day at the Park, a special free ticket night for all fans presented by Discover Victoria Texas.

