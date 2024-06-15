Generals Dominate from Beginning to End in Seguin: Achieve Biggest Road Victory in Nearly 7 Years.

The Victoria Generals, after narrowly escaping past the defending Texas Collegiate League champion Seguin River Monsters on Thursday night, emphatically carried their momentum into Friday night at historic Smokey Joe Williams Field in Seguin, as the Generals achieved a dominating and historic victory over the River Monsters by a score of 18-2. Victoria, with its blowout victory, improves them to 8-5, tying them with the Baton Rouge Rougarou in winning percentage for the best record in the TCL, while Seguin falls to 4-9, the league's current worst record.

The Generals' victory Friday was, in fact, the franchise's largest run differential for a road regular season game since August 3, 2017, when they had defeated the then Texarkana Twins 20-2 in Northeast Texas. Starts were all over the place for Victoria, as they led 11-0 by the middle of the 4th inning. Two members of the Generals lineup shined the brightest however, as one current and future UTRGV players in the form of current 1B Jacob Sanchez and tenured General and future Vaquero outfielder Damien Whitfield, each collecting 3 RBIs on the night. Sanchez even launched one out of the yard for a two-run homer in the 8th, the second HR of the season for Victoria. In the end, eight players of Victoria's starting nine had at least one RBI on the night, and every member of the order scored at least once, with seven of them reaching home plate at least twice.

Meanwhile, as the offense put up historic numbers, it was another stellar start for Blinn Community College LHP Ben Polleschultz, as he went seven innings, the longest start of the season by any Generals starter, allowing seven hits, one run, two walks and struck out six. While not a heavy punch-out night, Polleschultz was brilliant in relying on his difference and giving up plenty of soft contact, as he left 10 River Monsters on base during his incredible outing.

The Generals will now look to carry their red-hot momentum into this weekend as they continue their four-game series with the River Monsters with two contests on Saturday, June 15th, and Sunday, June 16th. Both games will take place at Riverside Stadium with the first pitch for both scheduled for 7:05 p.m. It will also be a free ticket night for both games, as Saturday is sponsored by Hospice of South Texas, while Sunday is Dad's Day at the Park, presented by Explore Victoria Texas.

