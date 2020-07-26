Generals Fall in Tight Game at Tulsa

Victoria Generals would take a 2-1 lead in the top of the 5th but the lead would not last as the Drillers would even the score at 2-2 with a run in the bottom of the inning. The Drillers would tack on a pair of runs late in the game to take the win 4-2 over the Generals. The Drillers would sweep the three game series and would send the Generals to their eighth straight loss.

Deryk Serbantez would get the start for the Generals going three solid innings allowing one run, on one hit, striking out seven while walking four. AG Ayala would come in to pitch a clean 4th inning, striking out two while allowing one walk. Connor Anderson would pitch the 5th allowing the tying run to score in the inning giving up one run on one hit while striking out a pair and allowing two walks. Jack Engelmann and Zach Smith would finish up the game, each giving up a run in the seventh and eighth innings.

The Generals bats would once again remain silent with just three hits on the afternoon. Jose Diaz would single in the 5th to get things started with the first hit on the afternoon for the Generals. Hobbs Price would come in to pinch hit in the 7th and would single up the middle for the second hit, while Jonathan Tapia would hustle down the line for the third hit of the game with a close play at first base in the 9th.

Jack Engelmann would take the loss for the Generals going one inning allowing one unearned run while striking out one and walking one.

Generals pitchers struck out 13 Drillers in the game but walks were the story, allowing nine free passes on the afternoon. Generals hitters struggled at the plate striking out 14 times on the afternoon while drawing five walks.

The Generals are back in action Tuesday night as the Acadiana Cane Cutters hit Riverside Stadium for the final home stand of the season. It is another FREE TICKET NIGHT presented by Essentia Water! Gates open at 6PM with first pitch at 7:05. Social Distancing measures are in place for your safety. Masks are required as you enter and travel throughout the ballpark.

