Cane Cutters Sputter in Loss to HairyMen

Lafayette, La. - The Acadiana Cane Cutters fell 10-0 to the Round Rock HairyMen Saturday Night at Fabacher Field.

Riyan Rodriguez (Arkansas State) took the loss after allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits over 3.2 innings of work but walked only one batter while striking out eight. Blake Marshall (UL-Lafayette) relieved him for 0.2 innings, giving up one run (earned) on one hit and two walks.

Nick Judice (ULM) took over for an inning, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits with no walks and a strikeout. Drew McDaniel (Ole Miss) pitched a scoreless 1.2 innings, giving up only one hit and two walks with two strikeouts. Reed Vincent (Belhaven Univ.) closed the night with two scoreless innings, allowing one hit with one strikeout.

The Cutters had nine hits and six errors and left 15 batters on base. Trace Henry (ULM) went 2-for-3 at the plate with two walks and a stolen base. Cole McConnell (LA Tech) went 2-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout.

Acadiana hosts Round Rock in the series finale Sunday night with first pitch scheduled for 7pm. The Junior Home Run Derby which was originally scheduled to occur prior to the game will be postponed until next Sunday, August 2. To register, please visit the Cane Cutters website, click on the Team Store button at the top of the homepage and add Home Run Derby to your cart. There is a $30.00 registration fee for the derby.

All home games begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN 1420 AM. All Texas Collegiate League games this summer can be streamed on TCL-TV at https://tcl-tv.vewbie.com/. For more information on tickets, promotions, advertising and other opportunities with the Cane Cutters, check out the team's website at canecuttersbaseball.com, or call the Cane Cutters front office at (337) 451-6582.

