Generals Fall in Series Opener with the Cane Cutters

July 29, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Victoria Generals News Release





Victoria Generals struggle in the opening game of the series with the Acadiana Cane Cutters losing by a final score of 5-0. Generals would keep it close early but would see it slip away with a lack of offense once again.

Bryce Galvan would get the start for the Generals and would remain effective for four solid innings, allowing just one run on two hits, while striking out three and walking one. The lack of offense would seal his fate as he would take the loss for the Generals.

The Generals bats would once again remain silent with just three hits on the evening. Wes Folse would single in the 2nd to get things started with the first hit on the evening for the Generals. Jose Diaz would single in the 4th for the Generals while Folse would get his second hit on the night in the 7th, crushing one to the wall in right field for a double but would remain stranded on the base path as the inning would end.

The Generals are back in action tomorrow night in the second game of the series with the Acadiana Cane Cutters. Wednesday night will be Educator's Night at the Park presented by Dornburg Law. FREE BASEBALL with gates opening at 6pm with first pitch at 7:05. Social Distancing measures are in place for your safety. Masks are required as you enter and travel throughout the ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 29, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.