Cane Cutters Drop Game Two to Generals

July 29, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Acadiana Cane Cutters News Release





Victoria, Texas - The Acadiana Cane Cutters fell 10-4 to the Victoria Generals at Riverside Stadium Wednesday night.

Bailey Holstein (UNO) started on the mound, allowing three runs (earned) on four hits over two innings with one strikeout. Blake Marshall (UL-Lafayette) took over for 1.2 innings, allowing four runs (earned) on three hits with one strikeout. Reed Vincent (Belhaven Univ.) closed out the third inning allowing two runs (earned) on one hit with two walks. Josh Mancuso (Nicholls State) took the hill in the fourth inning, throwing 2.1 frames allowing only one run (earned) on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Levi David (Northwestern State) closed out the game for the Cane Cutters, throwing 1.2 scoreless, hitless innings with one walk and four strikeouts.

Victoria struck first with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Acadiana answered with a run in the top of the second, after Cole McConnell (LA Tech) stole home plate.

The Generals added two more runs in the second and third innings to retake the lead. The Cane Cutters responded with back-to-back home runs by Ethan Lege (Delgado CC) and Jacob Burke (Southeastern) to tie the game. Victoria broke the tie with four runs in the bottom of the fourth and added three more in the fifth. Acadiana attempted to rally in the sixth with a run by Billy Garrity (Southern Miss) on a pass ball but could not make a comeback.

The Cane Cutters will look to win the series against the Generals tomorrow night at 7 p.m., and will return home to host the Texarkana Twins for the final home stand of the summer this weekend. Friday, July 31 will be the Krewe of Carnival de Rio Mardi Gras Night with the Cane Cutters. All home games will begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN 1420 AM. All Texas Collegiate League games this summer can be streamed on TCL-TV at https://tcl-tv.vewbie.com/. For more information on tickets, promotions, advertising and other opportunities with the Cane Cutters, check out the team's website at canecuttersbaseball.com , or call the Cane Cutters front office at (337) 451-6582.

