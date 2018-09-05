Generals Announce Post-Season Award Selections

The TCL post-season awards were announced today and the Generals continued their incredible season with six post-season selections. Thomas Jeffries took home the top award being voted unanimously as the TCL Player of the Year. Head Coach, Michael Oros took home the Coach of the Year honors. Making the All-TCL Team for the Generals were: Thomas Jeffries (first base) , Michael Williams (outfield), Pedro Garcia (starting pitcher) and Garrett Alexander (relief pitcher).

Thomas Jeffries had an incredible season for the Generals hitting .385 with 60 hits, scored 39 runs, five doubles, four triples, two home runs, 37 RBI's, 15 walks, .429 on-base percentage and setting the all-time TCL record for stolen bases with 41 stolen bases on the season. Jeffries was the league leader in batting average (.385), runs batted in (37), and stolen bases (41). Jeffries was also an All-TCL First Team selection at first base. Jeffries will return to Texas A&M Corpus Christi for his senior season for the Islanders.

Head Coach, Michael Oros was selected as the Coach of the Year for the 2018 season. Oros is in his fourth season leading the Generals and has compiled a record of 129-88 in his four season leading the team. In 2018, Oros surpassed Chris Clemens (104 wins) on the all-time coaching win list. Oros helped lead the Generals as they were nationally ranked #16 by Summer Collegiate Baseball.

Outfielder Michael Williams, from Paris Junior College, was selected to the All-TCL first team in the outfield. Williams had an outstanding season for the Generals hitting .343 (fourth in the league) with 61 hits, 32 runs scored, six doubles, eight triples (league leader), 27 RBI's, 26 walks and an on-base percentage of .429 on the season. Williams also landed the General of the Year award that is given by the organization to the player that was a role model on and off the field.

Pedro Garcia was selected to the All-TCL first team as a starting pitcher. Garcia, in his second season with the Generals, appeared in 10 games (nine starts), 51.1 innings, 64 strike outs (league leading) and a record of 4-1 on the season with an earned run average of 3.86 on the season. in 2017, Garcia played in the first half of the season compiling a 4-0 record in 29.0 innings pitched. Garcia was also selected as the Pitcher of the Year by the Victoria Generals organization. Garcia will be attending Georgia Gwinnett College next Spring.

Garrett Alexander was selected to the All-TCL first team as a relief pitcher. In his second season with the Generals, Alexander appeared in 16 games with 30 strike outs in 23 innings pitched while compiling a 2-1 record with 9 saves (league leading) and an earned run average of 3.13 on the season. Alexander is currently the Generals all-time career saves leader with 15 saves in two seasons. Alexander is in his final season at Texas A&M - Kingsville.

