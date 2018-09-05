Texas Collegiate League Post-Season Award Selections Announced

The Texas Collegiate League post-season awards were announced today for the 2018 season. Congratulations to all the 2018 selections.

2018 Award Winners

Player of the Year: Thomas Jeffries, Victoria Generals

Pitcher of the Year: Matthew Beck, Acadiana Cane Cutters

Freshman of the Year: Rhett McCall, Acadiana Cane Cutters & Austin Hendrix, Brazos Valley Bombers (Co-winners)

Coach of the Year: Michael Oros, Victoria Generals

2018 All-TCL Team

C: Rhett McCall, Acadiana Cane Cutters

1B: Thomas Jeffries, Victoria Generals

2B: Dylan Ditzenberger, Texarkana Twins

3B: Robin Adames, Brazos Valley Bombers

SS: Christian Sepulveda, Brazos Valley Bombers

OF: Michael Williams, Victoria Generals

OF: Cam Hill, Texarkana Twins

OF: Kyle Bayles, Acadiana Cane Cutters

DH: Ben Rowden, Texas Marshals

SP: Matthew Beck, Acadiana Cane Cutters

SP: Austin Hendrix, Brazos Valley Bombers

SP: Pedro Garcia, Victoria Generals

Relief: Ben Butler, Brazos Valley Bombers

Relief: Garrett Alexander, Victoria Generals

