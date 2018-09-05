Texas Collegiate League Post-Season Award Selections Announced
September 5, 2018 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) News Release
The Texas Collegiate League post-season awards were announced today for the 2018 season. Congratulations to all the 2018 selections.
2018 Award Winners
Player of the Year: Thomas Jeffries, Victoria Generals
Pitcher of the Year: Matthew Beck, Acadiana Cane Cutters
Freshman of the Year: Rhett McCall, Acadiana Cane Cutters & Austin Hendrix, Brazos Valley Bombers (Co-winners)
Coach of the Year: Michael Oros, Victoria Generals
2018 All-TCL Team
C: Rhett McCall, Acadiana Cane Cutters
1B: Thomas Jeffries, Victoria Generals
2B: Dylan Ditzenberger, Texarkana Twins
3B: Robin Adames, Brazos Valley Bombers
SS: Christian Sepulveda, Brazos Valley Bombers
OF: Michael Williams, Victoria Generals
OF: Cam Hill, Texarkana Twins
OF: Kyle Bayles, Acadiana Cane Cutters
DH: Ben Rowden, Texas Marshals
SP: Matthew Beck, Acadiana Cane Cutters
SP: Austin Hendrix, Brazos Valley Bombers
SP: Pedro Garcia, Victoria Generals
Relief: Ben Butler, Brazos Valley Bombers
Relief: Garrett Alexander, Victoria Generals
