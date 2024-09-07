Gear up for the Season at Our Preseason Merch Sale
September 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs will be holding a special preseason sale to help you "Gear Up" in time for the start of the season and opening night on Oct. 12!
Dates/Times:
Friday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. - Noon
Location: Rockford IceHogs Team Store at BMO Center (enter at Chestnut & Church Street doors)
Blackhawks adult & youth apparel, knits & caps: Buy 2, get 1 FREE
IceHogs adult & youth clearance apparel, knits & caps: Extra 25% off
Discounted player sticks, locker name plates, and more!
Watch the ice get installed and painted in preparation for the season!
All sales at the "Gear Up" event will be credit card only.
Please save the dates and we hope to see you at the Team Store Sept. 20 & 21!
