Gear up for the Season at Our Preseason Merch Sale

September 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs will be holding a special preseason sale to help you "Gear Up" in time for the start of the season and opening night on Oct. 12!

Dates/Times:

Friday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. - Noon

Location: Rockford IceHogs Team Store at BMO Center (enter at Chestnut & Church Street doors)

Blackhawks adult & youth apparel, knits & caps: Buy 2, get 1 FREE

IceHogs adult & youth clearance apparel, knits & caps: Extra 25% off

Discounted player sticks, locker name plates, and more!

Watch the ice get installed and painted in preparation for the season!

All sales at the "Gear Up" event will be credit card only.

Please save the dates and we hope to see you at the Team Store Sept. 20 & 21!

