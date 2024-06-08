GATX Fireworks Night Ends with Fireworks on the Field for Bombers' Bats

Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers earned a big-time 10-1 victory over the Seguin River Monsters on GATX Fireworks Night at Edible Field.

The Bombers took the lead in the bottom of the first thanks to a wild pitch that scored Tristan Russell. The Bombers would later add six more runs in the bottom of the fifth as an RBI double from Chris Benavidez and an RBI single from Nathan Hodge helped propel the Bombers' offense.

In the middle of the sixth, the large crowd on hand was treated to fireworks thanks to GATX. Tonight's fans were also treated to an exciting night of on-field games and entertainment made possible by the Bombers' staff.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Bombers tacked on three more runs thanks to an RBI triple from Zac Daigre and a sacrifice fly from Nathan Hodge. The Bombers would win by a final tally of 10-1.

The Bombers also received tremendous contributions from their pitching staff, led by Cameron Edmonds who went four innings to open the game, only allowing two hits and no runs, while striking out four River Monster hitters.

The Bombers return to Edible Field on Sunday, June 9th for a rematch with the Seguin River Monsters. To purchase tickets to all Bomber games this summer, visit bvbombers.com.

