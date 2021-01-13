Gastonia Professional Baseball Announces Team Name, Unveils Brand

Gastonia, NC - Gastonia Professional Baseball unveiled its club name and brand marks in a virtual press announcement via Zoom and Facebook Live today. The team, which was introduced into the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) in July 2020, will be known as the Gastonia Honey Hunters, aligning the City of Gastonia's unique brand attributes with those of the world's most fearless animal, which will be the primary element of the club's brand identity and representative mascot.

Following a comprehensive discovery process including extensive research, in-market focus groups, one-on-one interviews, discussions with City and league leadership, and an incredible turnout of submissions and voting by fans on the club's website and social media pages, club leadership narrowed the list of name considerations to five final considerations: Gastonia Fire Ants, Gastonia Hogzillas, Gastonia Honey Hunters, Gastonia Hotshots, and Gastonia Uppercuts.

"Honey Hunters was chosen to reflect the shared traits between the City of Gastonia and those of the world's most fearless animal: fearless, determined, and resilient," said Team Owner, Brandon Bellamy. "From Day One, I was inspired by Gastonia's embodiment of these attributes, particularly as they relate to their unwavering commitment to 'continuous improvement,' or as we like to say, the 'hunt for honey,' which is something we can all relate to."

Official Honey Hunters merchandise and season tickets are available now on the club's newly launched website, www.GoHoneyHunters.com. Fans can also follow team announcements and updates on its new social media platforms under the handle, @GoHoneyHunters on Instagram and Twitter, and Facebook.com/GoHoneyHunters.

"Thank you to the community for such passionate, heart-felt collaboration in creating this brand," continued Bellamy. "We aim to provide Gaston County with first-rate baseball and family-friendly entertainment where all are welcome, and are confident that the Honey Hunters brand will exceptionally lead the way in a bold new path forward."

Honey Hunters Baseball will commence play for its inaugural season in 2021, pending the release of the ALPB schedule. The club will continue to unveil brand marks, uniforms, merchandise, and mascot designs leading up to Opening Day.

