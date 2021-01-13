Gastonia Pro Baseball to Announce Team Name, Unveil Brand

Gastonia, NC - Gastonia Professional Baseball, the newest club in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), will announce its team name, unveil the logo and brand identity, and launch its new website and social media channels on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10 AM ET. With the health and safety of media, fans, and City and club personnel as the primary consideration, the press announcement will take place virtually via Zoom for members of the media and will also be streamed via FaceBook Live for the general public.

Following a comprehensive discovery process in 2020, club leadership selected five name finalists, from which they will announce the team name: Gastonia Fire Ants, Gastonia Hogzillas, Gastonia Honey Hunters, Gastonia Hotshots, and Gastonia Uppercuts.

