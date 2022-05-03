Gastonia Honey Hunters Finishes First Homestand with 9-1 Record

Gastonia, NC - The Gastonia Honey Hunters kicked off a new season with triumph as they finished their first homestand with a 9-1 record. Since their 2022 season opening on Thursday, April 21, the Gastonia Honey Hunters have taken on three different opponents at CaroMont Health Park.

After experiencing a loss on the first regular season home game against the Lancaster Barnstormers, the Honey Hunters were able to hold down their opponents for the next nine games. The Gastonia Honey Hunters outlasted the Lancaster Barnstormers, the Wild Health Genomes, and the State Island Ferry Hawks to cap a 9-1 record at the end of their homestand of the season.

The fearless, resilient, and ever determined Honey Hunters are now number one in the South Division of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and currently hold the number one spot throughout the entire league. During game two, the Gastonia Honey Hunters accomplished their first triple play in franchise history.

True to our brand of "Community, Unity, Family", the Gastonia Honey Hunters have several themed game days planned for fans to experience during the 2022 season. At our first "Bark in the Park" event, fans were welcomed to bring their dogs for a day of baseball, treats, and a dog parade at the end of the seventh inning. We look forward to welcoming our furry fans at our next four scheduled "Bark in the Park" events on June 12, July 17, August 7, and September 4.

The next Gastonia Honey Hunters homestand is Tuesday, May 17 through Sunday, May 22 against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and the Charleston Dirty Birds. For an unforgettable game day experience, the upcoming homestand is Gaston County Student & Teacher Appreciation Week with May 22 designated for Teacher Appreciation Night. Saturday, May 21 will be Military Appreciation Night featuring members of the local Honor Guard and a fireworks show following the game. Tickets are on sale now at gohoneyhunters.com starting at only $8.

"We look forward to the continued excitement from our fans to be in the stadium and in the stands enjoying the entire ballpark atmosphere," said Veronica Jeon, CMO, Gastonia Honey Hunters. "We encourage fans to mark their calendars now for family-friendly entertainment and first-rate baseball in Honey Hunters County."

