Gastonia Downs High Point in Exhibition Game

HIGH POINT, NC - The Gastonia Honey Hunters managed to overcome outstanding pitching by the High Point Rockers to score a 4-1 exhibition game win on Thursday night at Truist Point.

High Point pitchers struck out 11, walked just three and allowed just five hits but the Honey Hunters took advantage of a solo homer by Eric Jones to take a 1-0 lead in the fifth. The score remained until the ninth when Gastonia took advantage of a lead-off walk and an infield error to plate a pair of unearned runs to account for the 4-1 final.

The Rockers tallied their lone run in the ninth when centerfielder Jay Gonzalez led off the frame with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Michael Russell.

"I thought our pitching was outstanding," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe following the game. "I'm not concerned about the hitting at all because at this point of spring training, pitching is always going to be in front of hitting. But I thought our pitchers threw the ball really well. They just had a couple of tough breaks."

Rockers starter Justin Nicolino, a lefty with 10 Major League wins to his credit, all with the Miami Marlins, started and went four innings, scattering three hits and striking out two. He allowed a single in the first and a double in the third but did not yield a run.

Five High Point relievers each threw one inning following Nicolino. Matt Leon gave up the home run to Jones but then fanned the next three hitters he faced. Ryan Dull struck out two of the three hitters that came to bat in the seventh and Chasen Bradford also recorded a pair of strikeouts in the eighth.

Adam Choplick gave up the three runs in the ninth, though two of them were unearned.

The Rockers will travel to Gastonia on Friday for a 2 pm start against the Honey Hunters at CaroMont Health Park. High Point will open its Atlantic League season on Thursday, April 21 at Truist Point against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes.

