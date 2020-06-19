Gary SouthShore RailCats, Schaumburg Boomers to Add Black Lives Matters Patches to Team Jerseys

CHICAGO - As we continue to grow and evolve in light of recent events in our communities and throughout our nation, Salvi Sports recognizes there is much to be done to make equality and inclusion an everyday reality for all. To take a stand for solidarity, the Gary SouthShore RailCats and the Schaumburg Boomers will add "Black Lives Matter" patches to the teams' jerseys.

The new patch will represent the organization's commitment to dismantling racism and prejudice in our world. While we recognize we still have a long way to go, the organization hopes it is a small step forward in furthering the Black Lives Matter movement.

"In this moment, we have the opportunity to overcome division and foster a positive atmosphere in the sport of baseball," Brian Lyter, President and COO of Salvi Sports said. "Salvi Sports is committed to equality for all people, players and fans."

The addition of the patches is just one of the ways that Salvi Sports is taking an active part in the movement for justice for minorities. The organization is currently working with the communities in Schaumburg and Gary to identify local community activities to participate in.

The Schaumburg Boomer season is currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Gary SouthShore RailCats 2020 season has been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and will debut the patches on Opening Day 2021.

