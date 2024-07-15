Garlick & Pilkington Named Pacific Coast League Player & Pitcher of the Week

July 15, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces continue to excel in the second half of the season, and, for the second-consecutive week, the club has earned Pacific Coast League Weekly honors as outfielder Kyle Garlick and left-handed pitcher Konnor Pilkington have been recognized by Minor League Baseball by being named PCL Player and Pitcher of the Week on Monday.

Garlick and Pilkington join teammates, Yilber Diaz and Andres Chaparro, who garnered PCL honors last week.

Garlick was an offensive force for the Aces last week as the right-handed slugger produced a .500 (8-for-16) batting average with six extra-base hits (two doubles, one triple, three home runs) and a .556 on-base percentage. During the week, he led the PCL with 11 RBI, 1.313 SLG, and 1.869 OPS and had a share for the most total bases (21).

The La Habra, California, native enters the All-Star break second in the circuit in home runs (21) and RBI (74), while ranking fifth in extra-base hits (40).

Pilkington was as dominant on the mound as the Mississippi State product made two appearances last week, including a start on July 13th. In his only start, he tossed 5.1 scoreless IP with one hit and three strikeouts, including retiring the final 12-straight batters he faced.

During the week, he went 1-0 and tossed six scoreless innings on the mound against the Round Rock Express. The 26-year-old scattered two hits and five strikeouts while holding the Express hitters to a .100 batting average.

Following the All-Star break, the Reno Aces will take their PCL-leading 14-3 record and return to the field with a quick three-game trip to the Pacific Northwest. They will play the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, beginning on Friday, July 19th.

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, July 23rd, when the club hosts their Silver-State rivals, the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, in a six-game series.

