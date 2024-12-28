Gariepy Helps Bugs Grind Past IceRays in Gritty Affair

December 28, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (17-12-1) grinded out a 2-1 victory over the Corpus Christi IceRays splitting their three-game series at one win apiece at the American Bank Center Saturday night.

For the second straight contest, the Bugs grabbed the game's first goal as Andrej Paricka worked a perfect give and go and fired home his third tally of the campaign from the slot to give SHV an early 1-0 lead at 6:14 of the opening period. Gleb Akimov and Aidan Puley earned the assists on the play. The two-time Robby Cup Champs led in SOG, 14-11 after one.

SHV extended their lead at 6:32 of the second as Gleb Akimov poked home his eighth goal of the year in front to make it a 2-0 contest. Evan Adams and Andrej Paricka set up the play and picked up the helpers. CC would respond and get on the board and make it 2-1 w/ a goal scored from Stepan Kuznetsov firing in his 11th of the season from the RW circle.

The Bugs held off any furious surge from the IceRays in the third period to skate away w/ a 2-1 victory.

Aden Gariepy made 26 stops to earn the win in net and help SHV get three out of a possible four points so far in this series.

The Bugs and IceRays will conclude their three-game series tomorrow afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. from the American Bank Center.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.