Gameday Promotions for 2023 Revealed

ASHEVILLE - The Asheville Tourists have officially released the promotions scheduled at McCormick Field for the 2023 season. Fans can view and download the Promotional Calendar here.

Highlighted scheduled attractions for this season include:

Thirsty Thursdays™ presented by Catawba Brewing Co.

Dollar Hot Dog Fridays presented by Blossman Gas

BOGO Tuesdays and Family Fun Day Sundays where kids run the bases, both presented by Ingles

Special Appearances by the Easter Bunny, The Amazing Tyler, Marvel's The Black Panther, and The ZOOperstars!

Multiple Jersey Giveaway games for the first 1,000 fans in attendance

Two Doggies at the Diamond games presented by Patton Ave. Pet Co.

Two Education Day mid-week games that begin at 11:05am

Specialized themed games promoting the Yacumamas de Asheville, Asheville Blues, Beer City Tourists, and Asheville Hippies

Crash Davis Night

Fireworks after every Friday Home Game

Opening Day for the Tourists is Thursday, April 6 at 6:35pm ET. The Asheville Tourists will take on the Bowling Green Hot Rods at McCormick Field. Individual game tickets go on sale March 7 at 10am ET.

