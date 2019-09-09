Game Three Tonight at Gesa Stadium

September 9, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release





The Dust Devils return home for the third game of the playoffs against the Hillsboro Hops. Come cheer on YOUR Dust Devils and enjoy Happy Hour from 6:15-7:15pm for $2.50 12-ounce Domestic Beer and $1 22-ounce Coca-Cola products for Coca-Cola Monday!

Gates open at 6:15 pm with first pitch at 7:15 pm. Tickets for all Dust Devils home games are available to purchase at the Gesa Stadium Ticket Office or at www.dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Game Two Grand Slam Lifts Dust Devils

Behind a first-inning grand slam from Jonny Homza the Tri-City Dust Devils built an early lead that the team would not relinquish in the 9-1 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Sunday night at Ron Tonkin Field. The victory evens the best-of-five NWL Championship Series between the Dust Devils and Hops at 1-1.

Homza was not the only Tri-City slugger with a blast in the lopsided win. Tre Carter hit a two-run bomb in the top of the fifth inning to expand the advantage for the Dust Devils. In addition to a strong night at the plate, the pitching staff also impressed. Jason Reynolds earned the win after tossing four scoreless and hitless innings out the bullpen. Sam Keating took over after Reynolds and kept Hillsboro without a run over the final three innings of the game to pick up the save.

Right-hander Luarbert Arias will toe the rubber for Tri-City on Monday night in Game Three of the series. The Hops will counter with left-hander Tyler Holton. First pitch for tonight's game will be at 7:15pm!

