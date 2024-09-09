Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty - September 10

September 9, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, Texas - The Dallas Wings begin their final three-game homestand on Tuesday night against the New York Liberty. Tipoff at College Park Center is slated for 7 p.m. CT, with the game airing on CBS Sports Network and Bally Sports Southwest Extra. Ron Thulin and Nancy Lieberman will be on the call, with ShaVonne Herndon on sideline.

The Wings (9-26) and Liberty (29-6) met twice in New York three weeks ago, with the home team scoring 94-74 and 79-71 victories. Dallas leads the all-time series, 41-39.

Dallas is coming off a 92-77 setback at Chicago on Sunday, which ended the Wings' playoff hopes. Arike Ogunbowale had a team-high 23 points. New York scored a 75-71 win over Las Vegas on Sunday with Breanna Stewart going for a team-best 21 points. The Liberty are currently in first place in the league standings.

How To Follow

Airing on CBS Sports Network and Bally Sports Southwest Extra. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats available on stats.wnba.com.

2024 Wings-Liberty Schedule & Results

8/20 at NYL L, 74-94

8/22 at NYL L, 71-79

9/10 at DAL 7 p.m. CT

9/12 at DAL 7 p.m. CT

DAL leads the all-time series 41-39

Game Status Report

Stephanie Soares - OUT (left knee)

Notable Storylines

Arike Approaching Major Milestone

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale is 34 points from becoming the Wings franchise leader for career points, as she enters Tuesday's tilt with New York with 3,938 points. Deanna Nolan, who played for the Detroit Shock between 2001-09, holds the franchise standard with 3,971 points. Ogunbowale is on pace to do it in impressive fashion as well, having only appeared in 191 games thus far, compared to Nolan at 293. Now in her sixth season with Dallas, Ogunbowale has averaged 20.6 points per game for her career since the Wings drafted her out of Notre Dame fifth overall in 2019. Ogunbowale would become the third active player to hold her franchise's career scoring record, along with A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury. Ogunbowale already holds Wings franchise records for 3-pointers made (487) and attempted (1,392) and free-throws made (769). Ogunbowale has scored at least 33 points four times this season and twice in the last six games, making the record well within reach for Tuesday.

Dallas vs. New York

Three Dallas players have averaged double figures in scoring against the Liberty this season, with Arike Ogunbowale leading the pack at 18.0 per game. Additionally, Satou Sabally has averaged 17.0 points and Natasha Howard has scored 14.5 points on average against New York in 2024. Howard has also corralled a team-best 8.5 boards per game, while matching Sabally for the top steals mark at 2.0 per contest. Ogunbowale has a 6.5 assists per game average against the Liberty this season.

