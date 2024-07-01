Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm - July 1

July 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle, WA - The Dallas Wings (4-14) will face the Seattle Storm (12-6) for the second time in three days on Monday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Tipoff is slated for 9 p.m. CT with the game airing on Bally Sports Southwest and NBA TV, while streaming on WNBA League Pass. Ron Thulin and Fran Harris will be on the call.

The Storm scored a 97-76 win over the Wings on Saturday night in Seattle despite 24 points from Arike Ogunbowale and Dallas tallying a season-high 12 steals. Monday night's meeting is the third of the season between the two Western Conference rivals, with the Storm owning a 2-0 series lead.

Airing on Bally Sports Southwest and NBA TV, and streaming on WNBA League Pass.

2024 Wings-Storm Schedule & Results

6/13 at DAL L, 84-92

6/29 at SEA L, 76-97

7/1 at SEA 9 p.m. CT

9/13 at DAL 6:30 p.m. CT

Storm lead the all-time series 44-28

Game Status Report Out: Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings (Shoulder) Out: Jaelyn Brown, Dallas Wings (Illness)

Out: Maddy Siegrist, Dallas Wings (Finger)

