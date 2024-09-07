Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky - September 8

September 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Chicago, IL - The Dallas Wings remain on the road for the second straight game when they visit the Chicago Sky on Sunday. Tipoff at Wintrust Arena is slated for 5 p.m. CT, with the game airing on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and streaming on WNBA League Pass. Ron Thulin and Fran Harris will be on the call.

Sunday's meeting marks the fourth final showdown of the regular season between the Wings (9-25) and the Sky (12-22). Dallas will aim to level the series after winning Game 1 before Chicago took Games 2 and 3.

Dallas and Chicago are two of four teams battling for the eighth and final spot in the WNBA Playoffs. The Sky are currently tied for eighth in the standings with Atlanta at 12-22, with the Wings three games back with six to play at 9-25. The Wings' road doesn't get any easier after Chicago, with five straight games against teams currently locked into the postseason, including two in a row against the current No. 1 seed New York Liberty.

How To Follow

Airing on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and streaming on WNBA League Pass. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats available on stats.wnba.com.

2024 Wings-Dream Schedule & Results

5/15 at DAL W, 87-79

5/18 at DAL L, 74-83

6/20 at CHI L, 72-83

9/8 at CHI 5 p.m. CT

CHI leads the all-time series 27-26

Game Status Report

Stephanie Soares - OUT (left knee)

Notable Storylines

Last Time Out

The Dallas Wings dropped a 107-96 overtime decision at the Atlanta Dream Friday night at a sold-out Gateway Center. Atlanta erased a 16-point third-quarter deficit to rally and beat the Wings in what was Dallas' second overtime game of the season. Natasha Howard had a team-high 24 points for the Wings, including the game-tying shot with 2.1 seconds left in regulation to send the game into the bonus period. The Wings led by 11 with 5:39 left when Atlanta went on an 11-0 run to tie the game 85-85 with 3:27 remaining in regulation. The teams traded baskets for much of the next two minutes, with Atlanta going up by two, 92-90, with 19.2 seconds left off a pair of made free-throws. Howard then delivered the game-tying jumper with 2.1 seconds left to send the game into OT. The Wings committed nine turnovers in the fourth which Atlanta turned into 11 points. It was all Atlanta in overtime, however, outscoring Dallas 15-4 with McCowan and Howard scoring the lone field goals. The Dream were 5-8 from the field in the five-minute period and 2-3 from deep, while doubling-up Dallas on the boards, 4-2.

Dallas vs. Chicago

The Wings will look to even the season series with the Sky on Sunday as Chicago holds a 1-2 advantage heading into the contest. A Dallas victory would also level the all-time series, which the Sky hold a narrow 27-26 advantage. Arike Ogunbowale has averaged 30.3 points per game against the Sky this season, with two of her six 30-point showings on the year coming against Chicago. Wings No. 2 scorer Satou Sabally will face the Sky for the first time this season after missing the previous three matchups while recovering from a shoulder injury. Sabally is averaging 19.3 points per game to go along with 6.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.56 steals over nine games this year.

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 7, 2024

