Game Notes: Tampa Tarpons (59-27) vs. Clearwater (39-44)

August 15, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Tampa Tarpons News Release







CLEARWATER THRESHERS (39-44) vs TAMPA TARPONS (59-27)

RHP Hsin-Chieh Lin (0-2, 7.15) vs. RHP Blane Abeyta (3-2, 5.76)

Sunday - George M. Steinbrenner Field - Tampa, FL - 12:00 p.m.

Game #87 - Home Game #47 - Radio: N/A - Phone App: MiLB First Pitch

LAST TIME OUT: Despite getting outhit, 11-3, the Tampa Tarpons managed to find a way to defeat the Clearwater Threshers, 4-3, on Saturday afternoon at GMS Field...Two of the three Tampa hits were game-tying home runs by Trey Sweeney and Ben Cowles, and an RBI hit-by-pitch by Ben Rice proved to be the game-winner in an otherwise offensive struggle.

RHP Nicio Rodriguez started and allowed 2ER over 4.0IP (6H, 0BB, 4K, HB, 56P/35S)...Clearwater scored in the 1st, but Sweeney (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R) tied the game with a line drive HR to right in the home-half...The Threshers retook the lead in the 2nd, but Cowles (1-for-2, HR, 2BB, RBI, 2R) led off the home-half with a game-tying HR to right-center...In the 7th, Cowles walked and later scored on a wild pitch...In the 8th, Clearwater tied the score, but Tampa loaded the bases with three walks in the home-half before scoring on a HBP by Rice (0-for-3, HBP, RBI)...RHP Blas Castano (W, 2-1) allowed 1ER over 4.0IP (4H, 1BB, 1K, HR, HB, 55P/34S) to win in relief...RHP Enrique Santana (SV, 1) stranded a one-out single in a scoreless 9th (1H, 1K) to earn his first save.

600 CLUB: Last night, the Tarpons became the fourth team in Minor League Baseball to score 600 runs. Tampa enters today with 601 runs scored (6.99/G), which currently ranks 4th in all of MiLB (Low-A Rancho Cucamonga leads w/ 614R). No other team in the Southeast League has scored more than 488 runs (Bradenton). Austin Wells (61R) currently leads the league in runs scored, with Anthony Volpe (T-2nd, 56R), Andres Chaparro (4th, 52R) and Trevor Hauver (9th, 48R) also ranking in the top 10.

VS. CLEARWATER: Today, the Tarpons will wrap up a rain-shortened five-game series against the Clearwater Threshers. Tampa currently leads the season-series, 10-6. The two clubs are scheduled to face off 24 times throughout the season.

FRAZIER BEGINS REHAB: On Tuesday, OF Clint Frazier joined the Tarpons to begin a rehab assignment. The New York Yankees placed Frazier on the 10-Day Injured List on July 2 with vertigo after being removed from a game earlier in the week due to complaints of dizziness. Frazier has played in 66 games with New York in 2021, batting .186 (34-for-183) with 5HR, 9 doubles, 15RBI and 20R.

HAUVER TRADED: On July 29, the New York Yankees traded INF Trevor Hauver along with RHP Glenn Otto, INF Josh Smith and INF Ezequiel Duran, to the Texas Rangers in exchange for OF Joey Gallo and LHP Joely Rodriguez. Hauver played 66 games with the Tarpons prior to the trade, batting .291/.447/.513 (76-for-261) with 17 doubles, 2 triples, 9 HRs, 49 RBI, 64 BB and 48 R.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The Tarpons enter today leading the Southeast League in several categories, including runs (601), hits (730), RBI (541), home runs (107), walks (491), AVG (.270), OBP (.392) and SLG (.464). The Tarpons have six players ranked among the top-10 RBI leaders in the league, including: Austin Wells (2nd, 54RBI), Andres Chaparro (T-4th, 51RBI), Trevor Hauver (T-6th, 49RBI) and Anthony Volpe (T-6th, 49RBI).

2021 PLAYOFFS: Minor League Baseball announced the restoration of a postseason schedule, including the Southeast League. The playoffs will feature one five-game series between the top two teams in the league (winning percentage), regardless of the division. The first two games of the series will be hosted by the 2-seed on 9/21 and 9/22. After an off day on 9/23, play will move to the home field of the 1-seed for the remainder of the series.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from August 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.