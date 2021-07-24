Game Notes: Tampa Tarpons (46-23) vs. Clearwater (35-34)

July 24, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Tampa Tarpons News Release







CLEARWATER THRESHERS (35-34) vs TAMPA TARPONS (46-23)

RHP Gunner Mayer (0-5, 10.50) vs. RHP Yoendrys Gomez (0-0, 3.92)

Saturday - George M. Steinbrenner Field - Tampa, FL - 6:30 p.m.

Game #70 - Home Game #40 - Radio: N/A - Phone App: MiLB First Pitch

LAST TIME OUT: The Tarpons nearly rallied back from an early 4-0 deficit before lightning and rainfall led to a 4-3 defeat in five innings to the Threshers on Friday night at GMS Field...RHP Blas Castano (L, 0-1) made his Tampa debut, getting the start and allowing 4ER in 3.2IP (7H, 0BB, 4K, 2BK, 63P/40S)...Aldenis Sanchez (2-for-3, 2B, RBI) put Tampa on the board with an RBI double in the 3rd, with a wild pitch yielding a second run later in the frame...Roberto Chirinos (1-for-2, HR, RBI, R) cut the deficit to 4-3 with a solo HR in the 4th (his 1st with Tampa)...RHP Carlos Gomez logged a scoreless 1.1IP (2H, 2BB, 3K) in his Tarpons debut in relief of Castano.

ALDENIS THE MENACE: Last night, OF Aldenis Sanchez logged his fourth multi-hit game in eight total games since joining the Tarpons. In that span, Sanchez has batted .452 (14-for-31) with 5 doubles, 6 RBI and 6 R. The 22-year-old was acquired by the New York Yankees on July 1st as the "player to be named later" to complete the trade that sent former Tampa INF Mike Ford to the Tampa Bay Rays on June 17th.

HAUVER'S HOT JULY: On Saturday, INF Trevor Hauver logged his third-straight multi-hit game, including his 8th HR of the season. After batting .227 with 0 HRs over 21 games in June, the 22-year-old has heated back up in July, batting .333/.472/.536 (23-for-69) with 6 doubles, 1 triple, 2 HR, 14 RBI, 15R and 17BB in his 21 games played this month.

MARTIAN LANDING: Fresh off his appearance in the MLB All-Star Futures Game, OF Jasson Dominguez has been promoted from the Florida Complex League to the Tampa Tarpons. The 18-year-old entered the game for the American League as a pinch-hitter and finished 0-for-3 with a lineout and a pair of strikeouts, completing the game as the centerfielder. Dominguez batted .200/.407/.200 (4-for-20) with 5R, 1RBI, 6BB and 2SB over seven games with the FCL Yankees to begin his professional career. The Esperanza, Dominican Republic native is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Yankees organization by Baseball America.

VS. CLEARWATER: Tonight, the Tarpons will continue a six-game series against the Clearwater Threshers. The season-series is currently tied, 5-5. The two clubs are scheduled to face off 24 times throughout the season.

400 CLUB: Tampa enters today with an MiLB-best 498 runs scored (7.22/G). No other team in the Southeast League has scored more than 396 runs (Bradenton). Anthony Volpe (56R) and Austin Wells (56R) are currently tied for the league-lead in runs scored, with Trevor Hauver (T-4th, 47R), Andres Chaparro (T-7th, 45R) and Pat DeMarco (T-10th, 42R) also ranking in the top 10.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The Tarpons enter today leading the Southeast League in several categories, including runs (498), hits (606), RBI (454), doubles (133), triples (20), home runs (91), walks (412), AVG (.274), OBP (.398) and SLG (.476). The Tarpons have six players ranked among the top-10 RBI leaders in the league, including: Austin Wells (T-2nd, 51RBI), Anthony Volpe (4th, 49RBI),Trevor Hauver (5th, 48RBI) and Andres Chaparro (6th, 46RBI).

2021 PLAYOFFS: Minor League Baseball announced the restoration of a postseason schedule, including the Southeast League. The playoffs will feature one five-game series between the top two teams in the league (winning percentage), regardless of the division. The first two games of the series will be hosted by the 2-seed on 9/21 and 9/22. After an off day on 9/23, play will move to the home field of the 1-seed for the remainder of the series.

PLAYER/PITCHER OF THE WEEK: The Tampa Tarpons took both weekly awards for July 5th-11th, with RHP Randy Vasquez named Southeast League Pitcher of the Week and OF Everson Pereira named Southeast League Player of the Week. Vasquez made one start, logging a quality start with a scoreless 6.0IP (2H, 5K) in a win at Dunedin on July 9. Pereira batted .500 (9-for-18) with 2HR, 9RBI and 4R in his first week since being added from the Florida Complex League. Pereira becomes the fourth Tarpons player to win Player of the Week, joining INF Eric Wagaman (June 21-27), INF Anthony Volpe (May 31-June 6) and INF Trevor Hauver (May 4-9).

VOLPE WINS JUNE PLAYER OF THE MONTH: The Southeast League announced INF Anthony Volpe as Player of the Month for the month of June. Volpe batted .392/.515/.848 (31-for-79) with 9 doubles, 3 triples, 7HR, 22RBI, including a 15-game hitting streak from 6/2-19 (longest in the Southeast League). Volpe becomes the second Tarpons infielder to win a Player of the Month award in 2021, joining INF Trevor Hauver (May).

