Game Day Guide: Queen City Outdoor Classic

We've been talking about this game for nearly a year, and now it's here. On Saturday, January 13th, we'll make history at the 2024 Queen City Outdoor Classic presented by Pepsi, Charlotte's first-ever outdoor professional hockey game.

But before that, let's make sure we've got all of our ducks in a row. Here's our full game-day guide for the Outdoor Classic to ensure that you have the most unforgettable and incredible time possible while you're at Truist Field.

THE BASICS

When is the game: Saturday, January 13th at Truist Field. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Can I still buy tickets: Yes, an extremely limited number of tickets remain. You can purchase your tickets here.

*What about parking? *The Knights do not own any parking garages, but there are plenty located around Truist Field!

Where do I enter the ballpark? We have three ballpark gate entrances. The main gate is at the corner of S. Mint St. and W. MLK Blvd. The center field gate staircase gates are at the corner of 4th St. and S. Mint St. and the left field staircase gates are located at the corner of 4th St. and Graham St.

What is allowed in the ballpark? Bag sizes must be limited to 14" H x 14" L x 6" W. Two exceptions are allow for bags include diaper bags and medical bags. No outside food or beverages are permitted. You may bring in one empty water bottle.

I have a stroller, walker, or wheelchair, where do I enter the ballpark? Our ADA ramp is located at the main gate entrance at the corner of S. Mint St. and W. MLK Blvd.

Do you have concession stands? Yes! a lot of them actually! Keep in mind, all Charlotte Knights concession stands are cashless, but cash can be exchanged in the team store for a gift card to purchase concessions.

I have a standing room only ticket, where can I watch the game? SRO ticket buyers have access to the 360-concourse space, including the outfield to watch the game. They can also watch near the left field lawn space by the videoboard.

When do alcohol sales end: 10 minutes into the third period of hockey.

Are there fireworks post-game: YES! Fireworks will be shot from the left field lawn space following the conclusion of the game.

PRE-GAME PARTYYYY

Fan Fest is the spot to be pre-game for team arrivals, food, drinks, music, vendor booths, games, and more! Located outside of Truist Field on South Mint St. between 3rd St. and West Martin Luther King Blvd, this event runs from 3-6 p.m. and is FREE and open to the public (no, you do not need a ticket to the game to attend Fan Fest.)

Don't forget, the Paper Mill Pub at Truist Field will be open to the public as well! The food trucks and vendors attending the event are listed below:

Tin Kitchen

Blasian Asian Way

Endless Soulfood & Catering

Draper's Funnel Cakes

Detour Coffeebar

Abbott's Frozen Custard of Tega Cay

The Checkers team will arrive around 4:00 p.m. and will walk through Fan Fest into the ballpark. Fans are encouraged to watch and cheer them on ahead of the big game! The Americans will also arrive at the Fan Fest around the same time and will walk through as well!

In Game Fun!

As if 3 periods of outdoor professional hockey isn't good enough, live music, intermission entertainment and more are coming your way during the Outdoor Classic! As we like to say, this isn't just a game, it's an event.

We'll kick things off with the ceremonial puck drop before the real thing gets going, and for all you sports fans out there, we're pleased to announce Marty Smith and Ryan McGee from ESPN are joining in on the puck-dropping fun! The College Football Playoff was just the warm-up for these two before the actual big event: The Queen City Outdoor Classic of course.

We know cowbells are a thing for the Checkers, so make sure you bring those too! From the start of that first period to the end of the game, we're expecting the crowd the bring it! Oh, and speaking of merch, Queen City Outdoor Classic merch will be sold at the Knights Team Store and the kiosk on the third base concourse. Get your items while they're available because just like tickets, this stuff is going fast!

Don't forget to stick around after the game for fireworks to celebrate making some history! With the Charlotte skyline as the background, we can't think of a better way to cap off the night.

Vibe Check!

Bring the energy and bring the fun, y'all! This is going to be a memorable night, and we can't wait to spend it with you!

Have I convinced you to buy tickets yet? Because if you don't someone else will, and we don't want you to have FOMO from the best event of the winter here in Charlotte!

For up-to-date information and the latest news, follow both the Knights (@KnightsBaseball) and Checkers (@CheckersHockey) on social media. We'lll keep you posted! See you on January 13th, everyone!

