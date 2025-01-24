Game Day Associate Job Fair on Thursday, February 13th

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals, along with Delaware North's Patina Restaurant Group, will be hosting a Game Day Associate Job Fair on Thursday, February 13th at Arvest Ballpark. The two organizations will be looking for part-time, seasonal associates for the 2025 season. Interviews will begin at 5:15 p.m. while doors will close at 7:15 p.m.

The Naturals and Patina Restaurant Group will be accepting applications and conducting on-site interviews at the job fair. Both organizations are seeking individuals that, if hired, will be asked to continue the tradition of providing top-notch customer service to fans during games and events at Arvest Ballpark. Those interested are asked to enter the Main Gates of Arvest Ballpark and then head to the McNaughton Real Estate Community Room for an application.

People that are not able to make the job fair can stop out at our Administrative Offices at Arvest Ballpark between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to fill out an application. All applicants are encouraged to apply with both the Naturals and Patina Restaurant Group to increase potential for hire. Details on each available game day positions are listed below.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS NATURALS

Camera Operator

Camera operators are responsible for setting up, operating, and breaking down game day cameras. The cameras used are JVC GY HM-800s. Training will be provided for setup, breakdown, and operation. The position requires someone that can stand for four plus hours in all kinds of weather conditions.

Clubhouse Attendant & Bat Boys

Responsible for a clean baseball environment, primarily in the dugout areas for all the players, coaches, and umpires throughout the course of pre-game, during the game, and post-game. Will be responsible for retrieving bats and other equipment, foul balls, and keeping the umpires furnished with liquids among various other tasks assigned by the Clubhouse Coordinators.

Gameday Associate

Requires willingness to work a variety of part time roles. This will include working positions such as a Kids Zone Attendant, Usher, Ticket Seller, and Ticket Scanner. These individuals must display excellent customer service skills and are responsible for ensuring Naturals Ballpark Policies are being upheld. Employees will be asked to provide assistance to fans at Arvest Ballpark through providing directions to seats, scanning and selling tickets, and ensuring that children are playing safely while in the ballpark. Gameday employees must also be able to stand for a long period of time.

Grounds Crew

Grounds crew is needed for home games, high school games, and other special events. Duties involve batting practice tear down, cleaning equipment, 5th inning drag, and post-game patching. Applicants must be able to lift a minimum of 50 pounds, be willing and able to work in various weather conditions.

Mascot

Engaging, enthusiastic individual that will act out the character of the Naturals mascots "Strike" and "Sinker". Perform at all (or majority of) home games at Arvest Ballpark and some community appearances, as requested. Must be able to be active for up to 2 hours in costume and have a willingness to show your personality through the characters. Training and a script for each game is provided, and a handler is also assigned to help with crowd control and getting mascots into position.

Parking Attendants

Naturals Parking Attendants are the front-line employees of our Gameday Associate Customer Service Team. Parking attendants are asked to process digital transactions on an iPad as vehicles enter the Arvest Ballpark parking lot.

Retail Associate

Requires organizational skills, ability to complete sales, and maintain inventory accurately. The ability to multi-task is also important as the retail store may be very busy at times throughout each game. Money handling and customer service experience is a plus but not required.

Patina Restaurant Group will be hiring for seasonal cooks and food service cashiers at the event on Thursday, February 13th.Jared Sullivan

Cooks

Delaware North's Patina Restaurant Group is searching for seasonal Cooks to join our team at Arvest Ballpark. As a Cook, you will be in a fast-paced environment to partake in important food preparation for guest orders and communicate with serving team members. Applicants must be age 16 and over. No experience required.

Food Service Cashiers

Delaware North's Patina Restaurant Group is hiring seasonal Food Service Cashiers to join our team at Arvest Ballpark. As an outgoing and friendly Food Service Cashier, you will be in a fast-paced environment to assist our guests with Food and Beverage options, serve our guests in a friendly manner and accurately ring up transactions in an efficient manner. Applicants must be age 16 and over. No experience required.

